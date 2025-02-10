Madhya Pradesh students thank PM Modi for easing exam anxiety through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Burhanpur, Feb 10 (IANS) Students from Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district have expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to alleviate exam-related stress through his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) programme. As the exams approach, the programme has proven to be an uplifting experience, helping students overcome their fears and build confidence in their ability to tackle upcoming assessments.

The Prime Minister's special 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session, dedicated to exam stress, was enthusiastically followed by students at the Government Subhash Excellence School in Burhanpur.

The students were quick to acknowledge the immense value of the PM's initiative, which not only provided them with practical tips but also inspired them to face their exams with a positive mindset.

Talking to IANS, Shweta Kailash Mahajan, one of the students from the school, shared her thoughts, saying, "The 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme organised by the Prime Minister is incredibly motivating. Every year, he connects with students and offers valuable advice on how to approach exams without stress. The anxiety we usually feel about the exam paper being too difficult is greatly reduced after hearing him speak. He reassured us that with proper study, exams can be manageable and even enjoyable."

Echoing Shweta’s sentiment, Aryan Yogesh Patil, another student, expressed his appreciation for PM Modi's words.

"Listening to Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was a wonderful experience. His advice made the upcoming exams seem less daunting. He shared practical study tips that can help us perform better, and it was encouraging to hear that with focussed preparation, good results are achievable. His words of wisdom brought a sense of ease to all of us," he said.

Pooja, another student from the same school, shared her emotional response to the Prime Minister's speech. "After hearing the Honourable Prime Minister’s speech, I felt inspired. Many students, like myself, get overwhelmed by exam anxiety. But after listening to PM Modi, I was motivated to overcome my fears and focus on what lies ahead in my academic journey. I believe he is the first Prime Minister to truly understand students' concerns and address them. His commitment to helping students, especially with this programme just before exams, has been a tremendous source of encouragement for us," she said.

Vanshika Patil, another student, praised the programme for offering more than just exam tips.

"We were really touched by how the Prime Minister discussed the examination with us, not just from a student's perspective but also understanding the concerns of parents. His suggestions are practical and can make the exam experience smoother for both students and their families. I’m grateful that he took the time to guide us before the exams, and we are proud to have a leader who is so deeply concerned about students’ well-being," Vanshika said.

Sakshi Subhash, a fellow student, said, “I felt much more confident after hearing the Prime Minister’s conversation. He gave us simple yet effective strategies for tackling exams and how to stay calm. I had never experienced a programme like this before, and it truly helped reduce my exam-related worries. Now, I feel ready to face my exams with a positive mindset.”

This year’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' marks the eighth edition of the initiative, where PM Modi addressed students' queries on exam stress.

The programme has become a national platform for students to connect with the Prime Minister, seek advice, and be motivated to tackle their exams head-on.

This year's session also includes prominent personalities sharing their expertise on life and learning.

With participation from 36 students across various educational institutions, including State/UT Board Government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has become an empowering event for students nationwide, fostering a sense of confidence and unity as they approach their exams.

