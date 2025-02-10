Free OTT Subscriptions: Jio, Airtel, ACT Fibernet Offer Best Broadband Plans

Streaming services have become an essential part of modern entertainment, and many broadband providers have jumped on the trend by bundling subscriptions to platforms like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar with their plans. But why buy individual OTT subscriptions when you can get multiple bundled with your internet plan for a better deal?

When OTT subscriptions are bought separately, they tend to be more expensive compared to bundled packages. With a bundled plan, you not only get high-speed internet access but also free subscriptions to various OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more. For example, Disney+ Hotstar starts at Rs 299 per month, while Netflix for TV starts at Rs 499. So, if you're looking for cost-effective broadband plans that come with free OTT access, check out the best options from Jio, Airtel, and ACT Fibernet.

JioFiber Rs 599 Plan for Disney+ Hotstar

Jio offers an affordable Rs 599 (plus GST) broadband plan with 30 Mbps speed and 1000 GB of data. This plan includes a Disney+ Hotstar subscription along with access to 10 other OTT platforms, making it a great deal for entertainment lovers.

JioFiber Rs 888 Plan for Netflix

If you're a Netflix fan, Jio’s Rs 888 (plus GST) plan could be your perfect match. Along with unlimited data at 30 Mbps speed, this plan provides free access to Netflix and more than 12 other OTT platforms.

ACT Fibernet Rs 665 Plan for Disney+ Hotstar

ACT Fibernet’s Rs 665 plan offers high-speed internet at 50 Mbps with 750 GB of data. This plan includes a free router and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and over 400 live TV channels—perfect for family entertainment.

ACT Basic Combo 2 Plan

For a comprehensive entertainment package, ACT’s Basic Combo 2 Plan is ideal. At Rs 849 per month, it provides 50 Mbps speed and 1000 GB of data, plus subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, YuppTV, and access to 400+ live TV channels.

Airtel Broadband Rs 599 Plan for Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel offers a Rs 599 plan with speeds up to 30 Mbps, along with over 350 HD TV channels. This plan includes a free 3-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription and access to 20+ other OTT platforms. Plus, Airtel offers a free router and installation for first-time buyers.

Airtel Broadband Rs 1599 Plan for Netflix

For higher speeds and more OTT platforms, Airtel’s Rs 1599 plan provides up to 300 Mbps speeds and access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and 20+ other OTT platforms, along with 350+ HD TV channels.

These bundled broadband plans not only offer great internet speeds but also deliver excellent value for money with free OTT subscriptions, ensuring endless entertainment at your fingertips.