Here’s what is Rakul Preet Singh’s best friend these days

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has a new best friend and it is not a person.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she shared a “Get Ready With Me” video. In the clip, the actress is seen getting her hair and make-up done. She then asks for a waterbag and said: “Waterbag my best friend these days.”

The actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, talked about the “lovely combination” of the Sindhi Koki and tea.

Later in the video, the actress was seen telling her team that they have just “7 minutes” to doll her up for the event she was going for.

She then asks her make-up artist to see how she's doing her mascara, who without seeing says “perfect”.

Rakul captioned the video: “Hum sabki masti mein aap bhi shamal ho jao 21st Feb ko #merehusbandkibiwi”

She is gearing up for the release of the romantic-comedy film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

The makers on February 6 unveiled the track titled "Gori Hai Kalaiyan" scored by the composer duo, Akshay and IP.

Speaking about the song, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' director Mudassar Aziz said the idea was to try and transport the audiences to the feeling of those memorable 'filmy' songs that are the identity of Hindi Cinema.

“I have always loved them and had the opportunity to attempt this because Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film in that very genre.”

Rapper Badshah shared that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' is the ultimate vibe of the season.

“It is peppy, it is upbeat, and carries a very filmy vibe to it. I had a blast while working on this song, and I assure the audience that 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan' will leave you grooving!"

