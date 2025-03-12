Does Samantha Still Keep Her Diamond Engagement Ring from Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a South Indian movie superstar is making headlines these days owing to her personal life. Focusing her attention on driving Bollywood projects and OTT shows, Samantha is not in the mood to sign Telugu films opposite star heroes. It's been a while since the star actress has announced a movie. Her last release was Citadel: Honey Bunny, an OTT show from creators Raj & DK, released on Amazon Prime Video.

The show got mixed reviews from audiences and critics and it will most likely not be renewed for season 2. Amid all this, rumors are rife that Samantha is dating Raj Nidimoru after photos of them attending a pickleball event went viral. One of the most discussed topics online is Samantha's divorce from Tollywood hero, Naga Chaitanya.

The duo, who were once Tinseltown's favorite couple, shocked the movie world by announcing their divorce. Since their separation, it was widely reported that the actress returned all the belongings gifted by her ex-husband back to the Akkineni family but kept the engagement ring to herself.

Samantha's engagement ring was a 3-carat Princess-cut diamond which the actress proudly showcased in many movie events. Now, it's being reported that Samantha has turned this diamond ring into a gold chain pendant. It's also being revealed that she occasionally wears it as part of her grand jewelry collection.

On the work front, Samantha currently has one movie in production, a Telugu film named "Maa Inti Bangaram". She launched a production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, and is producing the movie alongside acting in it. More details about the project are yet to be revealed. Samantha is also set to make a cameo appearance in Anupama Parameswaran's next, "Parada", directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula.