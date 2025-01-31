Aero India 2025: Bengaluru Colleges holidays on February 13, 14

The Department of College Education has declared that degree colleges in and around Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru will be closed on February 13 and 14, as the Aero India 2025 air show is being held. The government-aided, and private degree colleges will get holidays in this regard for the smooth and safe experience of all the visitors.

Aero India 2025 Steals the Limelight

On the 13 and 14 February, Bengaluru will host the Aero India 2025 Asian largest airshow. This massive event is slated to attract vast crowds of celebrities, defence members, and airline enthusiasts from far and wide into the city of Bengaluru. The airshow promises to thrill the audience and will feature shows of aerobatics, lectures, and an exhibition.

As the clock ticks towards Aero India 2025, Yelahanka Air Base comes alive with air-filled excitement. Several fighter jets, helicopters, and aircraft have already touched down, and more are expected to join the schedule within the next few days. Among the highlights of the event is the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team which has been making waves with its jaw-dropping aerial stunts.

To keep the event secure and in order, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has banned the sale of meat for 26 days within a 13 km radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station. Those violating the above prohibition will be taken to court for action by the BBMP Act 2020 and Aircraft Rules 1937.

For the air show hours, passenger flights shall be kept grounded at Kempegowda International Airport, and residents of the surrounding areas can expect short-term interruptions to traffic and daily life.

As Bengaluru prepares to host Aero India 2025, the authorities are working day and night to ensure that the event is a success and memorable. With its rich history and tradition of excellence, Aero India 2025 is going to be an unforgettable experience for all participants and spectators.

