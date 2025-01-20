Uttar Pradesh schools reopen today, January 20!

After a prolonged winter holiday, schools in various districts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to reopen on January 20, 2025. The schools have decided this because the climatic conditions have improved in the state, thereby paving the way for students to return to school.

Winter holidays were to conclude on January 14. The Basic Education Department has extended the two-day winter break given a severe cold wave sweeping the state, but schools will reopen today since the temperature shows signs of improvement. The weather forecast in cities like Agra, Etawah, and Aligarh was improved for the day, so the reopening of schools took place.

In these districts, schools from nursery to class VIII were closed due to the cold wave, but they will now resume operations as per their regular schedule. Similarly, in Gorakhpur, schools up to class VIII were closed until January 18 and will reopen today, while classes IX and XII will follow a special schedule from 9:30 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, schools in districts like Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, and Hathras reopened yesterday, January 19, after being closed until January 17 due to the cold wave. These districts had not announced any extension of the winter break, and schools resumed operations as scheduled.

Uttar Pradesh has finally seen the reopening of schools after a prolonged winter break that had been extended because of the extreme cold wave gripping the state. As the weather now begins to show some improvement, students can expect to return to their classrooms and resume their studies.

