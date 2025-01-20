Rajiv Khandelwal: I had no idea what I was stepping into with ‘The Secret of the Shiledars’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actor Rajiv Khandelwal, who will be seen in the upcoming series ‘The Secret of the Shiledars’, said that he actually had no idea what he was stepping into.

Rajeev said, “Playing a character like Ravi has been an incredible journey for me. It’s a contradiction of sorts that despite knowing what I was stepping into I actually had no idea what I was stepping into. From the moment we started shooting, I knew we may end up creating something magical under the skilled direction of Aditya.”

“And we actually did. With The Secret of the Shiledars, he has ventured into an entirely new and intriguing genre, showcasing his brilliant creative vision.”

Rajeev’s character Ravi embarks on a quest to uncover hidden secrets and untangle his true identity, the path is far from straightforward.

Produced by Nitin Vaidya under the banner of Dashami Creations LLP, with Aditya Sarpotdar as the showrunner and director, the series is based on the acclaimed Marathi novel Pratipashchandra..

He added: “The show’s unique premise inspired me to push my limits as an actor, and working with Sai, Ashish sir and all other cast and crew members made the experience even more rewarding. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve made. Hope they enjoy this joyride as much as we did while creating it’’

Actress Sai Tamhankar said that to be part of such an enriching show that challenges you at every step and shapes you as an artist is truly what an actor craves.

“With The Secret of the Shiledars, I’m glad to have put my best foot forward. Being from the heartland of Maharashtra, seeing it represented on-screen so authentically is immensely fulfilling. I believe this story will keep viewers hooked till the very end.”

“Sharing screen time with stalwarts like Rajeev, with his incredible body of work, was truly inspiring. I am looking forward to what the audience has to say.”

Showrunner & Director of the show Aditya Sarpotdar said, “Being a Maharashtrian, The Secret of the Shiledars is especially close to my heart. It’s my way of representing the courage and sacrifices of the Maratha Shiledars. The novel Pratipashchandra written by Dr. Prakash Koyade has been a favourite of mine for long.”

Producer of the show, Nitin Vaidya said that with The Secret of the Shiledars, they’ve brought together history, self-discovery and unexpected twists in an intriguing narrative that is set in the modern world.

“The Secret of the Shiledars” will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on January 31.

