Telangana Bank Holidays 2025: Full List
The bank holiday list in the state of Telangana has varied holidays that follow the region specifically. Besides having national holidays in the state, there are specified festivals and other events that find a place for themselves as bank holidays for a particular year in Telangana. Here are some of the lists of bank holidays in Telangana for 2025.
National Holidays
The following National Holidays are considered in Telangana as anywhere else in India:
January 1: New Year's Day
January 26: Republic Day
August 15: Independence Day
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
December 25: Christmas Day
Regional Holidays
Telangana has its regional holidays that are particular to the state. These are:
January 13: Bhogi
January 14: Sankranti / Pongal
February 26: Maha Shivaratri
March 29: Ugadi
April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday
April 6: Ram Navami
April 10: Mahavir Jayanti
May 1: May Day
June 7: Bakrid / Eid al-Adha
July 21: Bonalu
September 22: First Day of Bathukamma
October 21: Diwali
November 5: Karthika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti
Second and Fourth Saturday Bank Holidays
Along with the national and regional holidays, every month's second and fourth Saturdays are observed as bank holidays in Telangana too. This exhaustive list of bank holidays in Telangana for 2025 will keep you enabling yourself to plan all your financial deals and other related activities.
