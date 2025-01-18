Telangana Bank Holidays 2025: Full List

The bank holiday list in the state of Telangana has varied holidays that follow the region specifically. Besides having national holidays in the state, there are specified festivals and other events that find a place for themselves as bank holidays for a particular year in Telangana. Here are some of the lists of bank holidays in Telangana for 2025.

National Holidays

The following National Holidays are considered in Telangana as anywhere else in India:

January 1: New Year's Day

January 26: Republic Day

August 15: Independence Day

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

December 25: Christmas Day

Regional Holidays

Telangana has its regional holidays that are particular to the state. These are:

January 13: Bhogi

January 14: Sankranti / Pongal

February 26: Maha Shivaratri

March 29: Ugadi

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

April 6: Ram Navami

April 10: Mahavir Jayanti

May 1: May Day

June 7: Bakrid / Eid al-Adha

July 21: Bonalu

September 22: First Day of Bathukamma

October 21: Diwali

November 5: Karthika Purnima / Guru Nanak Jayanti

Second and Fourth Saturday Bank Holidays

Along with the national and regional holidays, every month's second and fourth Saturdays are observed as bank holidays in Telangana too. This exhaustive list of bank holidays in Telangana for 2025 will keep you enabling yourself to plan all your financial deals and other related activities.

