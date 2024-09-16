September 2024: Holidays list for Banks state-wise!

September is a month with several holidays due to festivals and special occasions. Though there are many holidays, schools, colleges, and educational institutions have additional holidays due to rains and floods. In banks, employees have holidays this month for multiple reasons.

After completing half of the month, banks are still having nearly seven holidays in several states. On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, schools, colleges, banks, and offices will be closed today, September 16. But in Mumbai, the holiday is postponed to September 18 due to the clash of events with Ganesh Nimajjanam. The list of holidays in September after completing half of the month is,

September 17 - Ganesh Nimajjanam/ Indra Jatra (Tuesday) - All over India

September 18 - Eid e Milad (Monday) - All over India; and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) - Kerala

September 21 - Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) - Kerala

September 22 - Sunday - All over India

September 23 - Heroes' Martyrdom Day (Monday) - Haryana

September 28 - Fourth Saturday - All over India

September 29 - Sunday - All over India

