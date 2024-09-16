September 17 Ganesh Nimajjanam: Hyderabad Metro Trains Timings Extended!

With the Ganesh immersion to end on Tuesday, September 17, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) said that the metro service will remain operational till midnight. The last trains in all directions will be at one in the morning, and these should arrive at the stations by two in the morning.

In addition, the police and private security guards have been deployed more at the Hyderabad Metro stations, especially at Khairtabad and Lakdikapul, to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Only a few metro stations of Hyderabad Metro will have extra ticket counters to accommodate this rush. There was a lot of disturbance since flyers were prohibiting other commuters from taking the seats," and to avoid such stampedes or any other related issues, commuters are advised to exercise restraint and work with the security officers, HMD company managing director NV Reddy warned.

The Hyderabad Metro is said to have been touching up to 500,000 passengers per day, which shows the enhanced traffic. There has been an increase in the number of people who use Khairatabad station. According to the station, a single day on Saturday saw 94,000 passengers, including 39,000 arrivals and 55,000 departures.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has deployed around 600 special buses at Tank Bund and other places. In addition to the availability of the Hyderabad metro transport facilities, which have increased working hours, the action is an effective way to ensure that followers receive a hassle-free mobility experience.

