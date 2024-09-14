September 17: Ganesh Nimajjanam 2024, Do's and Dont's!

Ganesh Nimajjanam is arriving on September 17, after the grand 10-day celebrations all over the country. Here are the basic dos and don'ts while performing Ganesh Nimajjanam this year. They are,

Do's:

Plan Ahead: Make sure you map out your itinerary and use routes that are less travelled. Seek alternatives to avoid traffic and disturbances.

Wear Cozy Clothes: Opt for traditional clothing that fits the event and covers the body correctly.

Carry Necessities: To stay hydrated and prevent pain, pack snacks and drink water.

Keep Hydrated: In hot temperatures, drink a lot of water to stay energized and prevent fatigue.

Observe Safety Guidelines: Comply with directives and limitations issued by law enforcement and security staff.

Be Aware When Snapping Pictures: When you snap pictures or movies, don't interfere with other people's experiences or the immersion process. Obtain the required authorizations.

Respect Traffic Rules: Abide by all parking and traffic laws to prevent aggravating traffic congestion or causing other problems.

Arrive Early: To prevent large crowds and delays, get to the immersion site early.

Respect Local Customs: Be mindful of the customs and practices specific to the region you are visiting.

Dont's:

Avoid Valuables: Avoid carrying pricey objects in busy settings that could be misplaced or stolen. Place valuables, such as phones, in a bag for safety.

Do Not Wear Synthetic Clothes: Throughout the immersion procedure, do not wear synthetic clothing.

Be Cautious When Using pyrotechnics: Take care when handling pyrotechnics, and don't misuse them.

Avoid Taking Young Children Near Water: To avoid mishaps, keep young children a safe distance away from water.

Don't Stay Out Too Late: To ensure convenience and safety, schedule the immersion to be finished on time. Also, try to avoid remaining out too late.

