September 17, 18: Liquor Shops Closed due to Ganesh Nimajjanam

Liquor Shops to Remain Closed

In view of the Ganesh Nimajjanam processions and to ensure public safety, liquor shops in and around Hyderabad will remain closed from 6 am on September 17 until 6 pm on September 18. This step has been taken to maintain law and order during the immersions and prevent any untoward incidents. The police department made an official statement regarding the closing of liquor shops on the eve of final day of Ganesh idols immersion.

Traffic and Safety Measures

The city is expected to witness heavy vehicular movement, especially in areas where major immersion activities take place. Authorities have put in place additional traffic and security measures to manage the influx of people and ensure the smooth progress of the immersion processions.

For citizens, the closing of schools, colleges, and offices will help alleviate the anticipated traffic issues. With the closure of liquor shops and the implementation of crowd management strategies, the city hopes to see a peaceful and orderly Ganesh Nimajjanam celebration.

As Telangana prepares for the final day of the festival, the spirit of devotion and unity remains strong, with communities coming together to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha until next year.

