Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shekar Basha gets Emotional

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 took an emotional turn as contestants received personalized gifts from their loved ones. Yesterday's heated quarrels were replaced with heartfelt stories and tears as Bigg Boss revealed that these gifts were not for everyone, but only for a select few.

Aditya was overcome with emotion upon seeing his father's photo, crediting him for instilling good qualities in him. Manikantha, who received a shawl, requested that the contestants not give it to him out of sympathy, feeling that the game was already sympathy-driven.

Nabeel shared a heart-wrenching story, revealing that the photo he received was the last one taken with his father, who passed away due to Corona. Prithvi also got emotional, sharing that he had a long conversation with his father on August 15, and his father expressed his desire for that not to be their last day together.

Shekhar Basha became overwhelmed with emotion, praising the greatness of his father. "We all love Dad, but not many people know how much Dad loves us," he said, tears streaming down his face. "You won't know that love unless you become a father yourself."

The heartfelt gifts and stories have brought the contestants closer, creating a sense of camaraderie and understanding in the Bigg Boss house. Will this emotional connection impact the game ahead?

