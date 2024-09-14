Anushka Sen teams up with Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji for a global project

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Anushka Sen has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has recently won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled 'Crush'.

Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, on Saturday took to Instagram account, and shared an exciting Reel video with Kim Ye-ji.

The snippet shows Anushka wearing a black crop leather jacket and matching trousers. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and the outfit is rounded off with black shoes. She is seen pointing a gun towards the goal.

We can then see Kim Ye-ji entering the scene in a black outfit and helping Anushka to point the aim right.

The video ends with the duo posing together and shooting.

In the caption, Anushka wrote: "So happy to collaborate with @k_yeji92 (Kim ye ji) Olympics silver medalist; the most popular Korean shooting player in the world. Thank you @asialab.kr and @asialab_ceo for getting us together and planning this global project. And more surprises soon #Asialab #kimyeji #pIfil #Asia #Crush #Moviecrush#godoftravel #anushkasen".

The video has left Anushka's massive fan following excited, and they have showered their love in the comment section.

A user said: "The way you and Kim Ye-Ji are walking together it was really cool".

Another fan said: "Happy to see your collaboration with an Olympic silver medalist shooter".

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush'. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.

