September 17 Holiday for Schools due to Ganesh Nimajjanam: Official

It is official. On the eve of Ganesh Nimajjanam on September 17, the Telangana state government has officially declared a holiday for schools, colleges and offices. The government offices and educational institutions remain shut on Sep 17 coinciding with the Ganesh Visarjan.

In an official statement, the Telangana government declared a holiday for schools in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Malkajgiri districts.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on September 7. The festival, which spans 10 days, saw widespread participation as people came together to celebrate. Ganesh pandals were bustling with devotees seeking blessings, and the presence of Ganesh idols in every city added to the beauty of the occasion.

Traffic woes on Ganesh Nimajjanam Day

In Telangana, cities were adorned with beautifully decorated pandals for the daily festivities. However, the final day, known as Ganesh Nimajjanam, falls on September 17, marking the immersion of Lord Ganesha. On this day, large crowds gather to participate in the immersion processions, leading to significant traffic congestion as vehicles and trucks carrying idols fill the roads.

To mitigate traffic issues, almost all schools, colleges, and offices remain closed. In Telangana, educational institutions specifically close for the day to accommodate the celebrations of Ganesh Nimajjanam.

Also read: September 16: Likely No holiday for schools and colleges in Telangana

Also read: September 17: Holiday for schools on Ganesh Nimajjanam?