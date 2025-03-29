Hyderabad Metro Ticket Prices May Increase Soon – Details Inside

Passengers in Hyderabad may soon face increased metro ticket prices as L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRHL) evaluates a fare revision across its network. Officials have not provided specific details, but financial difficulties since its inception in 2017 have prompted this review.

Financial Challenges and Rising Costs

The metro project has reportedly accumulated over Rs 6,500 crore in losses, raising concerns about its financial health. L&TMRHL emphasized the need for corrective steps to prevent the project from becoming financially unviable.

Currently, ticket prices range from Rs 10 for short distances to Rs 60 for longer journeys exceeding 26 km. If implemented, the increase may significantly affect the daily travel expenses of around five lakh passengers.

"We have explored multiple revenue sources beyond ticket sales, but an increase in fares is being considered to manage escalating operational costs and ensure financial stability," the company stated.

Comparison with Other Cities

L&TMRHL highlighted that metro fares in other metropolitan cities have been adjusted over time. For example, Bengaluru recently revised its highest ticket price to Rs 90 for distances beyond 25 km, while Delhi saw a fare update in 2017. Since then, Bengaluru fares have surged by 44%.

"The fare structure established in 2017 remains unchanged despite rising inflation and operational expenses," the company noted, stressing the need for adjustments.

Government’s Perspective and Prior Disputes

Earlier in 2024, a dispute arose between L&TMRHL and the Telangana government regarding metro ridership. L&T’s senior executive R Shankar Raman pointed out that the state's Mahalakshmi scheme, which offers free bus travel for women, had reduced metro footfall. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended the initiative and remarked that L&T could withdraw from the project if it found the circumstances unfavorable.

Although additional revenue streams such as retail rentals and advertising have been explored, L&TMRHL insists that revising fares might be necessary to keep the metro financially viable.

As deliberations continue, Hyderabad commuters await an official announcement on potential changes to their travel costs.