K’taka cops probe conspiracy to murder Minister Rajanna’s MLC son; FIR against 5

Bengaluru, March 29 (IANS) The Karnataka Police on Saturday launched an investigation by registering FIRs against five people in connection with the conspiracy to kill Minister for Cooperation, K.N. Rajanna’s MLC son, Rajendra Rajanna.

MLC Rajendra has mentioned in the complaint that since his father, Minister Rajanna is a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, many top politicians in Bengaluru are nursing hatred against him and conspiring to finish him off politically.

On the other hand, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has begun investigation into the honey trap attempt case in which Minister Rajanna is the complainant.

Political sources claim that internal strife within the state Congress is behind these developments.

BJP MLA N. Munirathna had alleged that Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, is behind the honey trap attempt on Minister Rajanna. However, the accusation was denied by Shivakumar.

Significantly, Rajanna had gone to New Delhi and met the high command over replacement of Shivakumar as the Karnataka party chief.

He had also announced in the press conference in Delhi that he was ready to quit as a minister to take over the state Congress President’s post that is at present held by Dy CM Shivakumar.

Earlier, Minister Rajanna demanded creation of more Dy CM posts and also batted for a Dalit CM for Karnataka.

Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi commenting on the honey trap row had suspected the role of insiders within the party.

The FIR by MLC Rajendra has assumed importance in this background.

The Kyatsandra police in Tumakuru have booked an FIR against five people in the case. They are identified as Soma, Bharat, Amit, Gunda and Yatish. Soma is a history sheeter.

The police have booked cases under BNS Sections 109, 190, 329 (4) and 61 (2).

Rajendra had stated in the complaint that the accused were offered a Rs 70 lakh contract to finish him off and given Rs 5 lakh as advance.

The accused had followed his movements in Madhugiri town, Tumakuru and Bengaluru cities.

They had conspired at a shed near Shira Gate and in the guise of workers, the accused wanted to kill him one day prior to his daughter’s birthday.

MLC Rajendra has also submitted the audio record in this connection to the police.

Minister Jarkiholi, while answering a question on the suspected involvement of a tall leader in the murder conspiracy and attempt to honey trap cases, on Saturday commented, “Let the police probe reveal who this tall leader is. How can we find out? There are many such people who resort to this and there are similar incidents in other states. I don’t have powers to make allegations on anyone. Let the police investigate and reveal the truth.”

Sources in the party state that the investigation into the murder conspiracy and honey trap attempt cases are likely to take major twists in the coming days and impact state politics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.