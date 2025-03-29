Sandip Soparrkar bestowed with the title of 'Baron'

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Indian-Latin choreographer and actor, Sandip Soparrkar has added another feather to his cap as he has been bestowed with the illustrious 'Baron' title by the UK - an honor that transcends the boundaries of artistic achievement and cultural significance.

This momentous distinction celebrates a lifetime of unparalleled contributions to the performing arts, marking a pinnacle of global recognition for one of India's most distinguished cultural ambassadors.

As a four-time National Award recipient, Tagore Prize winner, and Chairman of the India Fine Arts Council, Soparrkar has redefined the landscape of performing arts through his doctorate in World Mythology Folklore and choreographic brilliance.

Reflecting on his journey, Soparrkar shared, "Art has always been my passport to transcending boundaries—not just in dance, but in how we perceive cultural expression."

"When Swadeshi Connect invited me to be part of Smita’s remarkable Banaras Collection for their special edition, it felt like a seamless blend of heritage and innovation. Witnessing its launch at the British Parliament, alongside Lord Raj Loomba and Lady Loomba, reinforced my belief that art is a universal language that unites worlds. Being honored as a Baron is not just a personal milestone but a tribute to every artist who dares to defy convention. Art is not confined by borders or traditions—it is a living dialogue that connects humanity, and I hope this recognition inspires more artists to embrace their craft as a bridge between cultures, a force that unites rather than divides", he added.

Beyond performance, Soparrkar has strategically leveraged his artistic platform for meaningful social impact through groundbreaking initiatives such as 'Dance for a Cause'. By integrating artistic excellence with social awareness, he has redefined the role of an artist in contemporary society, demonstrating how creative expression can be a potent tool for global communication and positive change.

