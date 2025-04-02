Telangana to Launch Common Card for Hyderabad Metro and TGSRTC Soon!

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to introduce a Common Mobility Card under the Telangana Mobility as a Service (T-MaaS) initiative, aiming to provide seamless travel across Hyderabad Metro and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) services. This initiative will allow passengers to use a single card for both metro and bus journeys, streamlining public transport accessibility.

To facilitate the transition, TGSRTC is conducting trials by testing tap machines on select buses. These machines will enable passengers to simply tap their mobility cards while boarding, eliminating the need for paper tickets and reducing transaction time. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is already equipped with ticket scanners capable of supporting the common mobility card.

Hyderabad Metro Updates: Extended Timings and Student Pass Scheme

In a move to enhance passenger convenience, L&T Metro Rail has announced revised metro timings effective April 1. The last metro train will now depart between 11:00 PM and 11:45 PM from Monday to Friday, while on Sundays, services will begin at 7:00 AM from terminal stations.

Additionally, Hyderabad Metro has extended its Student Pass scheme for another year, until March 31, 2026. Under this scheme, students can pay for 20 trips and avail of 30 trips, making public transport more affordable and accessible for students.

However, the Super Saver Holiday Offer (SSO) and the Off-Peak Discount Offer will conclude on March 31, 2025.

AI-Powered Website for Enhanced Passenger Experience

To further improve commuter experience, Hyderabad Metro has launched an upgraded passenger website with AI-powered features. The new platform ensures easy navigation and provides real-time information on train schedules, fare details, and service alerts, making public transport more efficient for Hyderabad’s residents.

With these developments, Telangana is taking a significant step towards modernizing urban transport, making travel within the city smarter, faster, and more accessible for all commuters.