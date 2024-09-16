September 17: Holiday for schools and colleges in TS and AP!

Now that's official. The Telangana state government officially announced a holiday for offices, institutions, and schools on September 17, the eve of Ganesh Nimajjanam. Government offices and educational establishments are closed on September 17, which is Ganesh Visarjan.

The Telangana government issued an official statement stating that schools in the districts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, and Malkajgiri will be closed on this day.

This year, on September 7, people nationwide celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with fantastic enthusiasm. Over the ten days of the festival, many people joined in to celebrate. The event was made even more beautiful by the presence of Ganesh idols in every city and Ganesh pandals brimming with devotees seeking blessings.



