PSG condemn racist attack on defender Nuno Mendes

Paris, Sep 16 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemned the abusive and racist comments directed at its defender Nuno Mendes on social media after a Ligue 1 game.

The club expressed its full support for the Portuguese left back, after he shared the comments he had received on his Instagram story following PSG’s 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday.

Brest took the lead in the match after Mendes brought down Ludovic Ajorque to concede a first-half penalty, which was converted by Romain del Castillo.

"Paris Saint-Germain offers its full support to its player Nuno Mendes, who was targeted with offensive and racist comments on social media following yesterday's match against Stade Brestois," the club said in a statement.

"Paris Saint-Germain doesn't tolerate racism, antisemitism or any other form of discrimination. The racial insuts directed at Nuno Mendes are totally unacceptable. We stand firmly by Nuno and all those affected, and we are working with the relevant authorities and associations to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

"At Paris Saint-Germain, we are committed to fostering an environment of inclusion, respect, and unity both on and off the pitch. Racism has no place in football, and we will continue to uphold the values of tolerance and respect that define our club," it added.

Mendes has made 80 appearances for PSG in all competitions. He initially joined the side on loan from Sporting Lisbon in August 2021 before signing permanently the following May.

