Dissatisfaction among Delhiites forced Kejriwal to announce resignation, says Babulal Marandi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Jharkhand BJP President and former Union Minister Babulal Marandi on Monday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign stems from widespread dissatisfaction among Delhi residents with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's performance.

"Thousands of migrants from Jharkhand live in Delhi. During my visit, both in person and through mobile communication, they kept me updated on the hellish conditions caused by rainwater entering homes up to the first floor due to the lack of proper drain cleaning. Their vehicles are being ruined by flooding, and they’re also dealing with skyrocketing electricity and water bills," Marandi said in a post on X.

He added that residents are "extremely angry and upset" with the Kejriwal government, accusing AAP of setting "one record after another of corruption".

Marandi claimed that Kejriwal has realised that staying in power would only lead to a further decline in his popularity.

"Perhaps for these reasons, Kejriwal ji has decided to step down as Chief Minister and is planning for elections to be held soon," he asserted.

The AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign as Delhi Chief Minister on September 17, stating that he is ready for an "agnipariksha (trial by fire)".

Addressing a gathering at the party headquarters, he declared that he would not return to the Chief Minister's office unless the people re-elect him.

This decision has triggered a political debate. Some critics have argued that Kejriwal should have resigned while in jail to avoid causing further inconvenience to the public. However, his supporters maintain that he has acted correctly.

The BJP and Congress also questioned the two-day delay in his resignation. The BJP accused Kejriwal of staging a "drama" and labelled him a "CM on bail," claiming he did this because he was unable to sign any files due to court restrictions.

Congress, meanwhile, dismissed the resignation as a "mere gimmick," arguing that there is "no connection between morality and Arvind Kejriwal."

