Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II: Major Developments in Old City Corridor

Hyderabad: The metro rail expansion in the Old City of Hyderabad is progressing steadily, with property marking currently underway for road widening along the MGBS to Chandrayangutta Metro corridor. This development aims to enhance connectivity in the region, facilitating smoother urban transit.

Property marking is being conducted in various localities, including Hari Bowli, Shah Ali Banda, Aliabad, and Engine Bowli. Meanwhile, properties along Mir Alam Mandi Road have already been marked to accommodate road widening for metro rail construction.

The acquisition of properties has commenced in areas such as Darulshifa, Mir Alam Mandi, Etebar Chowk, Kotla Alijah, Bibi Bazar, Moghalpura, and Sultan Shahi. This step is crucial for the 7.5-km metro stretch, which is part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Phase-II project.

Authorities expect the pace of property acquisition to accelerate after Ramzan, expediting the road widening process for the metro rail expansion. The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a special-purpose vehicle established by the State government, is overseeing the project.

The total cost for acquiring properties along this stretch is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore. The metro expansion in the Old City is a significant infrastructure initiative aimed at improving public transportation and easing congestion in the region.