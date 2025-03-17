Nishant Kumar's first big hoarding appears outside JD(U) office in Patna

Patna, March 17 (IANS) Speculation about Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, entering politics has intensified after a large hoarding featuring him alongside his father outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna appeared on Monday.

The poster, which prominently displays Nishant Kumar next to Nitish Kumar, reads, "Bihar ki maang, sun liye Nishant, bahut bahut dhanyawaad" (Nishant, thank you very much for listening to the demands of Bihar).

This is the first time Nishant's image has been used in a political context at the JD(U) headquarters, further fueling speculation about his political debut.

Nishant's active participation in recent Holi celebrations at the Chief Minister's residence, where he engaged with senior JD(U) leaders, has added to the conjecture.

At the Holi Milan event held at 1 Anne Marg on Friday, Nishant was seen interacting with key figures, including JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and Bihar's Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

Nitish Kumar also extended Holi greetings as JD(U) leaders celebrated by throwing gulal.

Although neither Nishant nor JD(U) has made any official statement about his potential entry into politics, several party leaders have expressed support. They believe Nishant's involvement could strengthen the party and carry forward Nitish Kumar's political legacy.

"The decision ultimately rests with Nishant Kumar and the Chief Minister," a senior JD(U) leader remarked, hinting that the party is open to his participation.

Earlier when Nishant's image appeared on posters in Patna, there was no overt political messaging. But the latest hoarding has heightened curiosity about his future role.

Given Nitish Kumar's pivotal position in Bihar politics and his influence within the NDA government at both the state and central levels, Nishant's potential induction into JD(U) could signify a strategic move to sustain his father's legacy.

For now, an official confirmation regarding Nishant Kumar's political plans remains awaited.

