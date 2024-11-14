November 15 holiday for schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu

The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai and many other cities have been hammered by incessant rains for the last several days. Giving a negative prognosis for Thursday and Friday also, the India Meteorological Department has forecasted. So, school closure or not is in the minds of the residents now.

Even though schools in the city remain open today, November 14, there is every possibility that the educational institutions may declare a holiday tomorrow, November 15 due to the intensifying heavy rain alert.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted moderate rainfall all through Thursday and even heavier downpours likely to occur at some places. With the situation going to worsen further, the school administration is likely to declare a holiday tomorrow as a precautionary measure.

IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for 23 districts in Tamil Nadu including Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, etc. Heavy rain will lash isolated places in respective districts on Thursday. Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Karaikal have been included in the heavy rain warning issued by IMD.

Residents are advised to not go out and stay indoors during heavy rains. Parents must be updated regarding the holiday declaration tomorrow. School authorities should inform the immediately about the holiday if declared to the parents.

As a preventive measure ahead of another spell of rain, residents are requested to make themselves safe and sound. They should switch on their local news channel and follow the updates through the weather reports, visit the website of the IMD for updates on the forecast, avoid non-essential travels, and stay indoors during heavy rains.

