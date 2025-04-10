Gurugram: Administration urges public to take precautions amid rising heat

Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) As the temperature continues to rise, the district administration has issued instructions to residents to take necessary precautions to avoid heat waves and other heat-related illnesses.

Chairman of District Disaster and Management Authority and DC Gurugram Ajay Kumar on Thursday stressed the danger of heat waves, while emphasising that they could cause severe physical stress and, in extreme cases, can even be life-threatening.

“Residents are advised to stay updated on the local weather-related news. This will help them prepare for the intensity of the heat. One of the most important precautions is staying hydrated. Drinking plenty of water is essential," the DC said.

He added that wearing light-colored loose cotton clothes in summer, keeping the head covered, using a hat or umbrella, and drinking a sufficient amount of water, even when one is not thirsty, staying refreshed by consuming ORS (oral rehydration solution) and homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water and buttermilk, etc are essential to combat heatwave.

“Do not leave children in vehicles, as they may be at risk of heat stroke; do not go out barefoot; keep a hand fan with you for relief from heat; take short breaks in between work; and if you are working in the field, then take shelter under a tree or in the shade from time to time,” he said.

He also asked people not to consume junk food in the summer season, eat fresh fruits, salads, and homemade food.

“Especially do not go out in the sun between 12 noon and 3 pm. If the child feels dizzy, vomits, panics, or has a severe headache, chest pain, or difficulty in breathing, consult a doctor,” he said.

He said that heat stroke symptoms like dizziness, headaches, and fainting should not be ignored, adding that if anyone feels unwell, he/she should seek medical attention immediately.

DC Ajay pointed out that to stay cool at home, residents should use curtains or blinds during the day to block out the sun but keep windows open at night to allow cooler air to enter their houses, adding that using fans and taking cold water baths can also help lower body temperature.

“At workplaces, employers should ensure that cool drinking water is available. Workers should avoid direct sun exposure by scheduling tasks during the cooler parts of the day. Special care should be taken for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant women and workers, who are more at risk from heat-related health issues,” the DC said.

He said that additionally, it’s important to avoid drinking alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated drinks, as they can lead to dehydration.

“People should never leave children or pets in hot weather conditions. Animals should be kept in shaded areas with plenty of water,” the DC added.

