January 18: Winter Holidays extended in Uttar Pradesh from January 15

The winter holidays in Haryana, which were scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 15, 2025, have been extended till January 17, 2025, and January 18, 2025, for schools in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, respectively. The news has brought a smile to the faces of students, who will now enjoy a longer winter break.

The harsh winter weather in northern India has made it difficult for students to attend school. The severe cold wave, dense fog, and rain have created a challenging environment for students to commute to school. In response to this, the Haryana government has decided to extend the winter holidays, ensuring the safety and well-being of students.

An extended winter holiday means that the students will get an adequate break from their school schedule. The winter season can be enjoyed with much-needed quality time with the family and a refreshing recharging of their batteries before school. This move to extend winter holidays also pays homage to the challenges students and parents go through in this cold season.

Some schools in Haryana have recently started offering online classes besides extending the winter holidays. The students will thus not miss any classes even if the schools are closed for the winter holidays. The online class would also reduce much of the disruption the extended winter holidays had on them.

The extension of winter holidays in Haryana is not an isolated incidence. Many states in northern India have extended their winter holidays as well, as the weather was too harsh for the students. This is an example of how state governments are committed to the safety and welfare of students.

In conclusion, an extension of the winter holidays is badly needed for students. The proper extension of the holidays up to January 17 and 18, 2025, for the schools in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts, respectively, would probably be the acknowledgement of the acute problem faced by the students and parents while sitting with such a harsh winter. The students could now enjoy a long winter holiday, and schools can be reopened once the weather gets better.

