Jammu and Kashmir Winter Holidays extended till February 28

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the closure of all schools in the region until 28 February 2025, for all classes up to 12th standard. It was due to the severe cold climate that prevails in the state.¹

Minister of School Education Sakina Itoo made the announcement on social media platform X. The long winter break has been extended for students due to severe cold waves prevailing in the region and ensuring students' safety.

This is not the first time schools have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir; several states in North India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana, have also shut down schools because of the harsh weather. Different states have scheduled different reopening dates; some reopen as early as January 5, while others stay closed until January 15 or later.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to keep schools closed until February 28. This is probably because the region experiences a harsh winter that makes it hard for students to commute to school safely.

Parents and students are advised to check with the state's education department for any updates on the reopening dates, as these are subject to change based on weather conditions.

