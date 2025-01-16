Baahubali Writer Vijayendra Prasad and actor Srikanth launch Dear Krishna Trailer

The trailer of the youthful entertainer 'Dear Krishna', produced under the PNB Cinemas banner, was recently launched by celebrated writer-director Vijayendra Prasad and actor Srikanth. The trailer has garnered widespread positive responses. Written and produced by P.N. Balaram, with dialogues, screenplay, and direction by Dinesh Babu, the film is set to release on January 24.

Featuring Akshay in the lead role, the film stars Mamitha Baiju—who captured the hearts of Telugu audiences with her role in Premalu—in a pivotal role. Another key role is played by Aishwarya as the female lead.

Speaking at the event, Vijayendra Prasad praised the trailer, calling it highly engaging. He noted that every shot piques curiosity about the film and highlighted Mamitha Baiju's presence as a significant factor driving expectations. He extended his best wishes to the director and producer for the film's success.

Actor Srikanth also lauded the trailer, appreciating the film's innovative concept and promotional strategies. He expressed admiration for its basis in real-life events, a notable aspect of the movie. Srikanth also commended the team's decision to release the film simultaneously in Telugu and Malayalam and wished the unit many more such successes.

The trailer even received praise from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, who admired its unique storyline. They expressed confidence that audiences would make Dear Krishna a resounding success. The makers have shown innovation not just in storytelling but also in promotional campaigns, revealing an exciting initiative:

Viewers who book tickets early will have a chance to win ₹10,000 in cashback. Out of the first 100 tickets booked, one lucky ticket holder will be awarded the cash prize. This offer will be valid for one week.

Based on true events, Dear Krishna revolves around a miraculous incident between Lord Krishna and a devotee, making it a highly anticipated release. With post-production completed, the film is ready to hit screens on January 24. The makers have invited audiences to book their tickets and try their luck.