Vivek Dahiya & Anaira Gupta on their song 'Ishtam': It felt like it was meant to be'

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actors Vivek Dahiya and Anaira Gupta came together for a soulful new track, titled "Ishtam", produced by Surbhi Chandna under the Feel Good Originals banner.

Starring Vivek Dahiya and Anaira Gupta, the song blends Malayalam and Rajasthani influences both visually and musically.

Vivek recalled his first impression of the title saying, “I was walking on my terrace when I first heard 'Ishtam'. It instantly transported me to the temples of Kerala. The melody gave me nostalgic vibes like old-world Bollywood meeting South Indian charm.”

Anaira, already familiar with South Indian cinema, connected deeply with the concept. “The South is my karma bhoomi, and 'Ishtam' was already in my blood. I realized that while shooting it just clicked naturally,” she added.

Anaira looked radiant in her traditional South Indian attire, which she said felt “meant to be.” Vivek worked closely with the team to capture the intricacies of both styles. “It pushed me outside my cultural bubble and I loved every bit of it,” he shared.

The passion of the team behind the camera made all the difference. To quote Anaira, “Feel Good Originals truly live up to their name”

Sharing the initial glimpse of the song with the netizens, the makers wrote in the caption, "Experience The Union Of Two Cultures & Celebrate Romance In Chetta Style! Surbhi Chandna & Feel Good Originals Presents #ISHTAM...First Official Motion Poster Out Now...Meet The Suave AVYAN , Every Girl’s Dream Boy...Meet The Ethereal ADHIRA , A Deep Rooted Simple Girl...STARRING @vivekdahiya @anairaguptaofficial."

"Ishtam" is all set to release on 14th April 2025 on Feel Good originals Youtube channel.

Refreshing your memory, Vivek stepped into acting in 2013 with the show "Yeh Hai Aashiqui", which featured the dramatisations of real-life love stories.

After this, he went on to be a part of shows such as "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", and "Qayamat Ki Raat". He also emerged as winner of the reality series, "Nach Baliye 8" back in 2017.

