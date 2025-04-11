Pep Guardiola expects race for UCL spots to go down to the wire

Manchester, April 11 (IANS) Pep Guardiola is pleased that the Premier League will be afforded five Champions League places next season and expects the fight to qualify will go right down to the wire.

The extra European Performance Spot for 2025/26 was triggered courtesy of Arsenal’s victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final. Guardiola’s City are in sixth place with a one-point gap to Newcastle United, having played one game more than the Toons.

The City boss believes it will be a close run thing given the amount of teams vying for entry into the elite European competition.

“Well we are better, it’s better to have five teams instead of four. There are seven or eight contenders. This is the situation but there are lots of contenders. It’ll be until the last moment," said Guardiola in the press conference ahead of the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Defenders Manuel Akanji, John Stones and Nathan Ake have all missed matches in recent weeks along with striker Erling Haaland and long-term absentee Rodri. However the Spaniard looks at the injuries as challenges rather than as a problem.

Asked if any of those players will be back to face the Eagles, Guardiola said,“[They are] still injured, yeah still injured we’ll see. Injuries] happened all season, we adapt."

“You can see it as a problem or a challenge, the position is a disaster or it could be worse. I’m happy with the way we handled the situation and where we are," he added.

Guardiola has suffered two losses to Palace on home soil during his time at the helm, alongside two draws and four victories. The Eagles are known to put up a stern test at the Etihad and Guardiola does not expect anything less.

“Tomorrow we have a team in incredible top form in the last month or two months. It's always difficult with Palace here, I admire the manager and the way they play, the talent and physicality there are no doubts.But we have to be optimistic to finish well this season," he said.

