Prabhas's Kalki 2: Ashwini Dutt Shares Major Update

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, became a big hit at the box office. The film featured Prabhas in the lead role and enjoyed great success upon its release. Following the success, the makers confirmed a second part is on the way.

Producer Ashwini Dutt recently shared details about the sequel. He revealed that the second part will mainly focus on three key characters: Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan. In the first part, the story had many characters and moved across different locations. Amitabh Bachchan's character was important, while Kamal Haasan’s role was limited, leaving many fans disappointed.

During promotions, Kamal Haasan had hinted that his role would be more significant in the second part. Ashwini Dutt clarified, saying, "Kamal Haasan will have a much bigger screen presence, and the scenes between Prabhas and Kamal will be interesting. Amitabh Bachchan’s role will still be important, and Deepika Padukone's character will also have a significant part. There won’t be many new faces in the sequel."

Kalki 2898 AD opened with a revenue of over 1000 crores at the box office, and fans are eagerly awaiting the second part. Ashwini Dutt confirmed that Kalki 2 is scheduled for release in 2026. Fans are excited to see how the story unfolds with the major roles being expanded in the sequel.

