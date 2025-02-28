Prabhas Puts Salaar 2, Kalki 2 on Hold for Prasanth Varma’s Film?

Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is expanding his already impressive lineup of films, with a new collaboration reportedly in the works. According to a recent reports, the acclaimed actor has agreed to star in a film directed by Prasanth Varma, known for his blockbuster film Jai Hanuman.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, sources suggest that this project will commence before Prabhas moves forward with the much-anticipated sequels Kalki 2898 AD: Part II and Salaar: Part II. This development has brought an unexpected shift in the actor’s previously planned schedule.

Prabhas' Upcoming Film Slate

Currently, Prabhas is working on The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2025. Initially, after wrapping up this film, he was set to begin shooting for Fauji with director Hanu Raghavapudi, followed by Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the latest reports suggest that Prasanth Varma’s project has taken precedence, causing adjustments to his upcoming commitments.

Prabhas' Look Test for Prasanth Varma’s Film

Adding fuel to the speculation, it has been reported that Prabhas is scheduled for a look test for this new venture on February 26, 2025. If everything proceeds as planned, this movie will go on floors before the actor resumes work on Kalki 2898 AD: Part II and Salaar: Part II.

Meanwhile, Prasanth Varma, who had been planning a film with Mokshagna Nandamuri, appears to have placed that project on hold to focus on his collaboration with Prabhas. The excitement surrounding this new pairing has already created a buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.

With an official announcement expected soon, fans eagerly await more details about Prabhas’ latest cinematic endeavor. Stay tuned for more updates!