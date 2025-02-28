Jamie Campbell Bower, Eddie Marsan join cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power 3’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for its upcoming third season, which is currently in pre-production.

The series will begin filming this spring at the series’ new production home at Shepperton Studios in the UK. Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

Bower is widely considered one of Britain’s brightest stars, with a career spanning theatre, TV and film. He is also an accomplished musician who has toured Europe and America.

He is widely known for his incredible performance as Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things. Other TV appearances include playing Mick Jagger in Urban Myths: Mick & Margaret, Christopher Marlow in Will, King Arthur in Camelot, the voice of Skiff in the wonderful Thomas and Friends, and 11-12 in the remake of The Prisoner alongside Sir Ian McKellen.

Bower made his film debut in Tim Burton’s gothic musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Marsan is a recipient of two BIFA Awards for his role in Mike Leigh’s features Vera Drake and Happy Go Lucky, as well several international critics and festival awards, Eddie Marsan’s extensive body of work spans over 20 years.

He recently starred in the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, the series Franklin opposite Michael Douglas, Supacell, the feature Firebrand alongside Jude Law and Alicia Vikander, the Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man, The Winter King with Toni Collette and Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Geurre. He also starred in the thriller Choose or Die and the dystopian sci-fi drama Vesper.

In 2013 Marsan began his iconic role as Terry Donovan in Ray Donovan, which ran for seven seasons on Showtime, and which he reprised for the 2022 feature film. A role in Deadpool 2 brought Marsan into

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.