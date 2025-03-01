Prabhas' Raja Saab Run Time, Release Date & Complete Details Inside!

The much-awaited Prabhas starrer Raja Saab is in its final stages of production, with the team speeding up the shoot. Directed by Maruthi, this horror-comedy entertainer stars Malavika Mohanan as the female lead and is generating significant buzz among fans.

According to Film Nagar sources, the film crew is gearing up to travel to Spain for the final schedule, where two songs will be shot. Once this crucial phase is completed, the entire filming process will be wrapped up.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Raja Saab will have a runtime of approximately three hours, promising an engaging cinematic experience packed with entertainment, thrills, and Prabhas' signature screen presence.

Initially, the makers had announced April 10 as the release date. However, with post-production work still pending, industry insiders hint at a possible postponement. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation regarding the final release date. Stay tuned for more updates!