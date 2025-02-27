Prabhas’ New Kannappa Poster Brings Back Baahubali Vibes!

The much-anticipated film Kannappa, starring Manchu Vishnu, has generated massive buzz with the addition of Prabhas to its stellar cast. Earlier speculations suggested that the Salaar star would portray Lord Siva, but Prabhas was drawn to the role of Rudra and chose to play it instead. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has stepped in to portray Lord Siva in the film.

In an exciting update, the makers have unveiled a brand-new poster featuring Prabhas’ look from Kannappa. The actor is seen in a striking appearance as a devoted follower of Lord Siva, marking the first time he has taken on such a role in his career.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Prabhas’ portrayal in this grand-scale production, even as they gear up to see him as Raja Saab in Salaar Part 2. Helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa promises to be a visual extravaganza with a powerhouse cast, including Manchu Mohan Babu, Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, Madhoo, and others.

The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 25, 2025.