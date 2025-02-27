Posani Arrest: YS Jagan Condemns, Speaks to Posani's Wife over Telephone

YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly condemned the alleged illegal arrest of Posani Krishna Murali. He reached out to Posani's wife, Kusumalatha, over the phone, offering his support and assuring her that the party stands firmly by their side.

"The people and God are watching everything. YSRCP fully supports Posani Krishna Murali. We are all with you. The party will provide legal assistance, and we have entrusted senior lawyers with this responsibility. We have sent Ponnavolu and other leaders to Rajampet, and our party members are present at the court. Stay strong during this difficult time. The coalition government’s autocratic rule in the state will not last long," YS Jagan stated.

Posani’s Arrest and Political Background

Posani Krishna Murali previously served as the Chairman of APFDC under the YSRCP government. However, after the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results, he resigned from his position. Following his resignation, he held a press meet announcing that he would stay away from politics and refrain from making any political statements.

In an unexpected turn of events, the Rayachoti police from Annamayya district arrived in Hyderabad, informing Posani’s wife about a case registered against him and taking him into custody immediately. Despite Posani stating that he was unwell and requesting time to have a meal before going with them, the police reportedly ignored his plea. His family members also alleged that the Rayachoti police behaved rudely with them. Adding to their distress, the police did not disclose where they were taking him, leaving the family in anxiety.

Case Details

Reports indicate that a case was filed against Posani Krishna Murali at the Obulavaripalle police station in Annamayya district based on a complaint by Jana Sena leader Mani. The charges include Sections 196, 353(2), 111 read with 3(5) of the law.