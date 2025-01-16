Game Changer Hit by Piracy as Local TV Broadcasts Film Illegally; Producer Reacts

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s movie Game Changer was released on January 10 during Sankranti. Unfortunately, the film has been struggling at the box office and recently fell victim to piracy. A local TV channel illegally aired the movie, and screenshots from the broadcast quickly spread online. In response, producer Sreenivasa Kumar addressed the issue on social media.

Sreenivasa Kumar expressed his anger, saying, "This is unacceptable. A film released just a few days ago being shown on local channels and buses is a serious issue. Movies are the result of years of hard work and the dreams of many people, not just the hero, director, or producers."

He also highlighted the negative impact of piracy on distributors and exhibitors, whose livelihoods depend on the success of films. He stressed that such illegal actions harm their efforts and threaten the future of the film industry.

Kumar called for the government to take strict action against piracy. "Let’s unite and ensure a better future for cinema," he urged.

Piracy made matters worse for Game Changer. Reports say that pirated versions of the film were leaked on websites like Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, Movierulez, and several Telegram channels. The leak became more troubling when the film was reportedly threatened before its release.

As a result, the producers have taken legal action against those responsible for leaking the movie online. It’s been reported that around 45 individuals are suspected of being involved in the piracy breach.