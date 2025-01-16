Sankrantiki Vasthunnam Box Office collection: Earns Rs 45 Crore in two days!

The festive season has turned out to be a boon for Venkatesh Daggubati's latest film, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam'. Released on Sankranti, the comedy-drama has taken the box office by storm, opening with impressive collections.

According to early estimates, the film raked in a whopping Rs 20 crore on its first day. But a report by Sacnilk suggests that the film's actual earnings on Tuesday were over Rs 25 crore. On Wednesday, the film continued its momentum and collected more than Rs 20 crore, bringing its total earnings to around Rs 45 crore within just two days.

The film has been successful due to positive word-of-mouth and strong occupancy rates. On January 15, 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' recorded an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 74.32%. The morning shows saw an impressive occupancy of 61.01%, while the afternoon, evening, and night shows reported figures of 78.04%, 78.63%, and 79.59%, respectively.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie stars Venkatesh Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. The movie is a love triangle between Raju, an ex-cop who investigates a missing person case, his wife, and his ex-girlfriend.

After beating stiff competition posed by other film releases like Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' and Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Daaku Maharaaj', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' has ended up as an outright winner at the box office in this festival season.

