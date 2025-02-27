Suzhal The Vortex Season 2 OTT Release on February 28 on Amazon Prime Video

Suzhal – The Vortex is back for its much-anticipated second season, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 28. Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, the Tamil crime drama continues to explore small-town mysteries, with murder and a big festival at the heart of the story.

Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh return as Sakkarai and Nandini, respectively, but season 2 brings a host of new characters. Lal, Saravanan, Manjima Mohan, Kayal Chandran, Gouri G Kishan, Samyuktha Viola Viswanathan, and several others join the cast, making for a fresh and exciting storyline.

This time, the setting shifts from Sambaloor village to Kaalipattanam, where the Ashtakaali festival is about to begin. The story kicks off with the murder of Chellappa, an activist and advocate played by Lal, who was defending Nandini. In a twist, eight girls confess to killing him, leading to a thrilling investigation.

Suzhal 2 consists of 8 episodes, directed by Bramma and Sarjun KM, with cinematography by Abraham Joseph, music by Sam CS, and editing by Richard Kevin. The new season promises a captivating storyline while continuing the lives of Nandini and Sakkarai.

Catch all the suspense and drama when Suzhal 2 drops on Prime Video on February 28!