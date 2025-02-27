Gurugram: Five arrested in theft cases, illegal weapons recovered

Gurugram, Feb 27 (IANS) A crime branch team of the Gurugram Police has arrested five accused with illegal weapons for their alleged involvement in organised crime committed in Delhi, Gurugram and Nuh, police said.

The criminals were arrested on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday from near the Dhankot canal, Gurugram.

Police said that based on secret inputs they acted promptly on the information and formed a special police team which raided the prescribed spot and nabbed the culprits.

The accused were identified as Paramjeet alias Gyani, Pawan alias Pony alias Matru of Rohtak, Mahesh of Sohna, Gurugram, Prem of Bhiwani and Majlis alias Sappi of Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

An official said that one pistol, two live cartridges, one master key, 12 bikes, one tempo and one vehicle Scorpio have been recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

A case against the accused was registered under the relevant section of BNS at the Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram. During interrogation, it was found that the accused had stolen a Scorpio car from Delhi. Apart from this, the accused also disclosed that they had committed one theft incident in Nuh and 11 other theft incidents in Gurugram.

From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that two cases are registered against Paramjeet under sections related to assault and attempt to murder in Rohtak, one case each is registered in Bhiwani and Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) in connection with the theft against him.

Similarly, six cases are registered against Pawan for theft in Rohtak, three cases are registered in Bhiwani and one case is registered in Jhajjar, three cases are registered against Prem in Bhiwani, one case is registered in Rohtak in connection with theft, two cases are registered in Panipat and one case is registered in Fatehabad and three cases are registered against Mahesh in Nuh for crimes like theft.

"The accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings. Investigation of the case is on," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.