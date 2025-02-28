Suzhal 2 OTT: 4 Things You Need to Know Before Watching Aishwarya Rajesh's Crime Thriller

Amazon Prime Video's strong entry in the Tamil OTT space, Suzhal the Vortex, a web series created by renowned film-maker duo Pushkar-Gayatri, was a smash hit. The show was set in Sambaloor and the way it perfectly blended the local tradition with a crime investigation was exemplary. It was this very reason that attracted thriller lovers to this show. A stellar cast also helped this show.

With Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, Parthiban, and Sriya Reddy, all being familiar faces to the audience, it became easy for the show to reach the audience. Three years after the release of its first season, Prime Video released the second season and those who loved the first outing will need a recap of the events that took place in Sambaloor.

Aishwarya Rajesh's character Nandini was convicted of murder.

The show's premise was about the kidnapping of a young girl named Nila, who is Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh)'s sister. S.I. Chakravarti (Kathir) tries to unravel the mystery alongside his boss Regina (Sriya Reddy). What follows is a complex tale that will take audiences on a roller-coaster ride. The second season starts right where the first one ended. Nandini kills her uncle (father's brother) as she figures out that he is the main culprit behind years of mental distress and inflicted trauma on her.

From the glimpse of season 2, it's evident that Nandini was in jail and S.I. Chakravarti decides to help her out by arranging a lawyer named Chellappa (legendary Malayalam actor Lal). Interestingly, Chellappa gets killed and who was the culprit behind his murder forms the rest of season 2. Alongside this, how Nandini gets involved in this investigative procedure also piques interest.

Nandini and her sister Nila are survivors of abuse.

Suzhal has a complex story where the two sisters - Nandini and Nila experience abuse from their uncle. In the end, it was Nandini who ended up killing her uncle, who had taken the life of her sister, Nila. The show focused on the aftermath of abuse and showcased the trauma that survivors go through. What Nandini did to remove the disturbing memory from her mind was lauded by critics in season 1. Season 2's premise looks different from the trailer but glimpses of Nandini's psychological issues might be seen in this season of Suzhal.

Everyone knows each other in Suzhal.

Inspired by hit detective shows like Shetland, Suzhal also follows a similar template where characters present in one place know everything about each other, even their darkest secrets. Sambaloor, the town where the story happens, is a place that appears peaceful from the outside but is a mysterious place once you enter the place. S.I. Chakravarti and Nandini are classmates. Regina and Nandini's father have known each other for years as they are on two different sides of justice. Like this, every person has a deep, dark secret and it will slowly peel off as the show progresses. It remains to be seen what the second season of Suzhal will look like.

Nandini (Aishwarya Rajesh)'s father and Regina (Sriya Reddy) are in jail

Shanmugam (Parthiban), Nandini's father ends up in jail for an attempted murder. Not just him, but even Regina ends up in prison for co-plotting the murder. While the person in discussion ends up surviving their onslaught, they voluntarily surrender before the DCP for their crime. Before going to jail, both Shanmugam and Regina instruct S.I. Chakravarti to find out who killed Nila (Nandini's sister and Shanmugam's younger daughter.

Whether you decide to give season 1 a re-watch or not, it's important to note these 4 points before you delve into watching season 2 of Suzhal the Vortex.