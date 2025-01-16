Bihar School Holidays extended till January 18

In Bihar, a severe cold wave has come as a warning. It has been a strict order from the district magistrates of Darbhanga and Patna to declare holidays for all government and private schools up to Class 8. The closure would remain until January 17 and 18, respectively.

This was reached to address the plummeting temperatures, especially in the mornings and evenings. Students in Class 9 and above are allowed to attend classes between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. However, they should take adequate precautions to keep warm.

In Patna, all schools for Class 8 and below have been declared closed since 5 January. The IMD has also predicted that the lowest Patna temperature could fall between 10-12°C till January 16.

The cold wave has brought temperatures down across the state. Supaul and Forbesganj recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday at 20.6°C, while Dehri experienced the lowest at 9.2°C. Dry weather is expected to prevail across the state till January 21, with light to moderate fog prevailing in the mornings.

Closure of schools will be the precautionary step taken to keep the students safe and sound. Parents and guardians are thus advised to take necessary precautions for keeping their children warm and safe during this period.

