West Bengal School Holiday List 2025: Check Dates Here

The West Bengal School Holiday List 2025 has been published, which helps students, teachers, and parents plan their entire academic year. It includes a total of 196 holidays, which are divided into regular holidays, additional holidays, and festive breaks.

The holiday list is to balance academic activities with cultural, state, and religious observances. It is intended to ensure that students and teachers get adequate breaks for rejuvenation, participation in significant celebrations, and maintaining cultural values.

Here is the list of holidays:

First Term Holidays (January to April)

New Year's Day - January 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti - January 12, 2025 (Sunday)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti - January 23, 2025 (Thursday)

Republic Day - January 26, 2025 (Sunday)

Saraswati Puja - February 2, 2025 (Sunday)

Day After Saraswati Puja - February 3, 2025 (Monday)

Thakur Panchanan Barma Jayanti - February 14, 2025 (Friday)

Shivaratri - February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Dol Yatra - March 15, 2025 (Saturday)

Day After Dol Yatra - March 16, 2025 (Sunday)

Lord Sri Harichand Thakur Jayanti - March 27, 2025 (Thursday)

Eid-ul-Fitr - March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Ram Navami - April 1, 2025 (Tuesday)

Mahavir Jayanti - April 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Bengali New Year & Good Friday - April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Second Term Holidays (May to August)

May Day - May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Rabindra Jayanti - May 9, 2025 (Friday)

Sri Krishna Janmashtami - August 12-20, 2025 (Monday to Tuesday)

Buddha Purnima - May 15, 2025 (Thursday)

Day After Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) - June 6, 2025 (Friday)

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) - June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

Rath Yatra - June 27, 2025 (Friday)

Muharram - July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Raksha Bandhan - August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Independence Day - August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Minimum Holidays (January to May)

Third Term Holidays (September to December)

Fateha-Duaz-Daham - September 2, 2025 (Tuesday)

Mahalaya - September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

Puja Holidays - September 25 to October 24, 2025 (Thursday to Friday)

Gandhi Jayanti - October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Lakshmi Puja - October 27, 2025 (Monday)

Eid-e-Milad (Prophet's Day) - October 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

Jagaddhatri Puja - November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Birthday of Guru Nanak - November 15, 2025 (Saturday)

Christmas - December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

First Teachers' Bi-Centennial Observance - December 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

