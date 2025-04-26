UP's health sector to play key role in achieving state's $1 trillion economy vision

Lucknow, April 26 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath-led government is rapidly advancing efforts to transform Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy. As part of this ambitious vision, key sectors are being strategically focused on, with the health sector identified as a major pillar of economic growth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that a healthy population forms the foundation of a prosperous state. To this end, a comprehensive blueprint has been prepared to position healthcare as a critical development engine.

In a recent high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that a well-structured strategy could yield an economic benefit (Gross State Value Added-GSVA) of approximately Rs 0.40 lakh crore through significant investments in the health sector. He outlined two core focus areas to achieve this: expanding healthcare infrastructure and strengthening public health schemes.

To enhance infrastructure, three key initiatives have been proposed: the establishment of new health and wellness centres, encouraging private investment in secondary care hospitals, and the adoption of digital technologies, including telemedicine.

These efforts alone are expected to contribute nearly Rs 0.39 lakh crore in GSVA. Officials informed the Chief Minister that locations for 5,000 new health and wellness centres have already been identified using the PM GatiShakti Portal and GIS mapping. These centres are aimed at bridging gaps in primary healthcare access, particularly in rural and remote regions.

To further strengthen secondary healthcare, the Yogi government has approved a policy to promote private-sector investment under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Simultaneously, the government is making significant strides in advancing digital healthcare initiatives, with the development of a state-wide telemedicine hub to enhance healthcare delivery through cutting-edge technology.

In addition to infrastructure, the government is intensifying efforts to expand the reach and impact of public health schemes. Strengthening these programmes could contribute an estimated Rs 0.01 lakh crore in GSVA. Currently, 43 per cent of the population benefits from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and steps are being taken to raise this figure to 63 per cent by integrating health services with ration card data.

The government is also laying the groundwork to advance pharmaceutical research and health data analytics. Eleven medical colleges are being equipped to conduct drug trials and research, while artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies are being leveraged to enhance data-driven healthcare delivery.

To improve the quality of private healthcare, the state is developing regulatory frameworks and a grading system for private hospitals. An advisory board has been formed to oversee these initiatives, ensuring better service delivery and strengthening the AI-based health analytics ecosystem.

With these multi-faceted interventions, the Yogi government is setting the stage for Uttar Pradesh’s health sector to play a pivotal role in achieving the state’s $1 trillion economy vision.

