Game Changer Day 6 Box Office Collections: Ram Charan's Film Faces Downward Trend

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's latest political drama, Game Changer, made a spectacular debut with an opening day collection of Rs 51 crore, surpassing even the much-anticipated Pushpa 2. Despite its initial success, the film experienced a notable dip in earnings in the following days.

Box Office Performance

According to the reoports, Game Changer garnered approximately Rs 6.61 crore on its sixth day, with breakdowns of Rs 4.51 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.73 crore in Tamil, and Rs 1.37 crore in Hindi. This marks a significant decline from the Rs 10 crore collected on the fifth day, distributed as Rs 6.5 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.9 crore in Tamil, Rs 2.55 crore in Hindi, and Rs 0.05 crore in Kannada. Despite the downturn, the movie managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark within five days, bringing its total net collection in India to Rs 112.76 crore.

Daily Earnings Breakdown:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 51 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 21.6 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 15.9 Cr

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 7.65 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 10 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 6.61 Cr (estimated)

Controversy Surrounding Box Office Figures

The film's producers faced backlash for allegedly inflating its opening day box office figures. Early projections estimated global earnings of Rs 80.1 crore, but official reports from the movie's social media claimed an astounding Rs 186 crore, sparking criticism and skepticism from fans and industry insiders alike.

Critical Reception

Game Changer, directed by Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut, features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, and Srikanth. The political action drama delves into the complexities of corruption within the Indian political system. Known for his grandiose storytelling, Shankar brings his signature style to the film with its lavish production and intricate narrative.

Penned by Karthik Subbaraj, the script combines elements of action, drama, and social commentary. However, the film occasionally falls back on familiar tropes, which may detract from its innovative potential. ETimes awarded Game Changer a rating of 3 out of 5, praising its ambitious storyline while noting its reliance on conventional plot devices.

Game Changer remains a noteworthy entry in Indian cinema, balancing critical acclaim with box office success, despite the controversies surrounding its release.

