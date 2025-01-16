Varun Dhawan starts filming for ‘Border 2’ in Madhya Pradesh

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The cameras have started to roll for the upcoming film “Border 2” and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has joined the cast in Jhansi, Madhya Pradesh for the shoot.

Set in the highly secluded armed forces cantonment areas of Jhansi, the film aims to capture the raw emotions and heroism that have defined the franchise. With its gripping storyline, intense action sequences, and heartfelt drama.

A picture from the shoot location is doing the round where Varun along with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta are seen posing with the film’s clapboard.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film “Border”, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

It had Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

“Border 2” stars Sunny, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Varun. The film seems to be based on the 1999 Kargil War. In early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district.

“Border 2” is backed by a stellar production team, including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Directed by Anurag Singh, Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s J.P. Films, the sequel promises to take audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice.

It will release on January 23, 2026.

On January 15, Varun honoured the “real heroes” of India on Army Day on Wednesday.

He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of himself getting clicked with the jawans. One image even had the “Baby John” star striking a pose with the soldiers next to a tank.

“Honoring the real heroes of India this #ArmyDay. Proud to be with them. #Border2 #prep,” he wrote as the caption.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.