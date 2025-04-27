How US Congressmen and senators denounced Pahalgam terror attack, rallied behind India

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The cowardly and dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam received world-wide condemnation and also severe criticism for the perpetrators as well as terror sponsors, whose despicable act resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives. All major economies including the US, France, Italy and even the Islamic nations voiced their support to India in its fight against terror, while expressing concerns over ‘highly disturbing and excruciating’ terror attack in the picturesque meadows of Pahalgam.

United States was swift and strict in its condemnation of the terror attack, as about more than 100 lawmakers came forward to condole loss of innocent lives.

At least 75 lawmakers from the US House of Representatives and 25 Senators expressed solidarity with victims as well as their families while denouncing the attack in the strongest possible term. Even the top officials of Trump administration including Department of State, Secretary of State, Director of National Intelligence, Attorney General and more denounced the horrific attacks and called for clampdown on terror.

Most of them took to X to offer their condolences after terror attack and extended support to India in curbing the scourge of terrorism.

US Department of State said, “We strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable,”

Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor called it a ‘terrible tragedy’ and asked everyone to join him in praying for the victims as well as their families.

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of Intelligence said that the United States stands with India as it goes to hunt down the monsters of heinous attack.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, and with all the people of India.”

In further message, she wrote, “We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack.”

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that America stands with our dear friends in India and against terrorism in all its forms.

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau stated, “US strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir and stands resolutely alongside India. Sending very heartfelt condolences to all Indians, and especially those who have lost their loved ones in this heinous attack on tourists and civilians.”

“We extend our support to our great ally India in the face of this recent brutal terrorist attack. India is a model ally that takes its own defense with utmost seriousness. We stand with them in this dark hour, wrote Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby on X.

Republican Ro Khanna, commenting upon ghastly attacks said, “I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The gunman killed at least two dozen tourists at this beautiful sightseeing town. I stand with the people of India at this moment and offer condolences and prayers to the families of the victims.”

Republican Bill Huizenga remarked, “As Chairman of the South and Central Asia Subcommittee, I condemn the shocking terrorist attack, and offer my condolences to the victims killed and injured in Kashmir.”

Buddy Carter, the US lawmaker from Georgia said, “Terror has no place anywhere in the world and we will fight it always. The U.S. stands firmly with Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people.”

Lisa McClain, the lawmaker from Michigan wrote on X, “Devastating news out of Kashmir. We stand with our close friend and ally India against terrorism and condemn these heinous acts. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Congressman Marc Veasey said that he and his team will provide all possible support to families.

“Horrified by the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that took over 20 innocent lives. The U.S. must stand with India against this evil. We will provide support to families and to our partners in the region.”

Congressman Jimmy Panetta condemned the senseless violence and stated that US stands with people of India and the families of the victims in this moment.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner said, “I condemn this act of violence and reaffirm America's commitment to combating terrorism with our partners. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

“Any movement whose intent is the killing of unarmed civilians, whether it is religious or political, is evil,” said Congressman Rich McCormick.

Congressman Tom Barrett called it intentional targeting of civilians and said that it was essential to bring those responsible to book.

Congressman Brad Sherman called it ‘the worst attack in the region’ in years.

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick said that US and India remain united in confronting the scourge of terrorism.

“I pray for the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of evil. We remain united in our determination to confront terrorism and defeat those who threaten peace and freedom. In unity and strength, we will always overcome,” he wrote on X.

Adam Smith, the lawmaker from Washington tore into terrorists for brutal attacks on civilians and said that US is rallying behind India in fight against terror.

Congressman Michael Baumgartner said, “I condemn this act of violence and reaffirm America's commitment to combating terrorism with our partners.”

Congressman Jared Moskowitz described the attack on tourists as simply horrifying.

Congressman Marc Veasey, also a member of India Caucus said, "This senseless violence is an act of pure evil, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Terrorism in any form is unacceptable, and the United States must stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners in India as they confront these cowardly attacks.

“We will not allow extremists to sow fear, hatred, or division. We will continue to stand firmly for peace, justice, and security—for the people of India, for our Indian American neighbors, and for all who reject terrorism in all its forms," she further said.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote on X that the US was standing united against terrorism in all its forms to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Congressman Andy Barr said that the barbaric terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir is a stark reminder that the threat of radical Islamic terrorism persists.

Congressman Tom Kean said that these cowardly acts of violence are a reminder that we must be united in our global efforts to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

Republican Mikie Sherrill said, “We must remain united in condemning this horrible crime and ensuring those responsible are held accountable.”

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan called for building a safer, more peaceful world for everyone.

Many US lawmakers from the Upper House also condemned the terror in unequivocal terms and called for bringing perpetrators to book.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch said that terrorism can’t never be tolerated and hoped that those responsible will be brought to justice soon.

Senator Markwayne Mullin said, “I join the Trump administration in strongly condemning the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”

Senator Michael Bennet remarked that he was standing with friends in India and around the world in condemning this senseless violence against civilians.

Many Democratic Senators also spoke against the barbaric and brutal killing of tourists in Pahalgam.

Democrat Senator Mark Warner from Virginia said, “The scourge of terrorism is a threat to all who love peace, and it must be rooted out.”

Gary Peters, another Democrat Senator said that the world must stand against this hateful violence and work together to promote peace and stability.

Senator Jon Ossoff, the Democrat from Georgia said, “I grieve alongside Georgia’s Indian-American community and condemn in the strongest terms this cowardly act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the crackdown on alleged overground workers continues in the valley. Security forces demolished houses of three more active terrorists on Sunday, reportedly in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, Pulwama and Shopian districts. This was done as part of the crackdown on the terror ecosystem.

