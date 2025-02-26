Be Happy OTT Release: March 14 on Amazon Prime Video!

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Be Happy is all set to release on Prime Video. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the movie tells the emotional story of a father and daughter who aim to win the country’s biggest dance reality show. The film features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, Harleen Sethi, and Inayat Verma.

Be Happy will premiere on Prime Video on March 14, 2025. The streaming platform confirmed the release date on Instagram, writing, “Why worry when you can be happy? #BeHappyOnPrime, March 14.” Fans are eagerly waiting to watch this heartfelt musical drama on OTT.

Talking about the film, director Remo D’Souza expressed his excitement. He called Be Happy a passion project, highlighting the universal bond between a father and daughter. He also praised the film’s cast for bringing depth and emotion to their performances.

Prime Video India's Head of Originals, Nikhil Madhok, also shared his thoughts, saying that Be Happy showcases a father’s unwavering love and support for his daughter’s dreams. He praised Abhishek Bachchan’s performance and assured that the film would touch audiences of all ages.