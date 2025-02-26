Infosys Announces Performance-Based Salary Hikes Up to 20%

Infosys, one of India’s leading IT services firms, has announced salary revisions for its employees. The company has issued salary increment letters, offering hikes ranging from 5% to 20%, depending on individual performance. Infosys has categorized employees into three groups to implement these increments accordingly.

Salary Hike Structure

According to the company’s statement, employees who met expectations have received a salary hike of 5-7%, while those who demonstrated commendable performance have been granted a 7-10% raise. Employees who showcased exceptional excellence in their roles have been rewarded with an increment ranging from 10% to 20%. However, the company noted that only a limited number of employees have received the highest salary hikes. Meanwhile, employees categorized under "Needs Improvement" have not been granted any salary revisions.

Implementation Timeline

The revised salaries will be applicable to employees at Job Level 5 (up to team leaders) and Job Level 6 (from managers to positions below vice presidents). Employees at Level 5 will see their revised salaries take effect from January 1, while those at Level 6 will have their increments implemented from April 1.

Employee Reactions

The latest salary hike announcement has received mixed reactions from Infosys employees. Some employees, who were expecting significant raises due to the company’s strong financial performance, have expressed disappointment.

During the October-December quarter, Infosys reported an 11.4% increase in net profit, reaching $800 million, while revenue grew by 7.6% to $4.9 billion. Despite the salary hikes being lower than expected, the company continues to demonstrate strong financial performance.